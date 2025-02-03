Sabrina Carpenter dazzles at Grammys in gown by Co. Derry designer Jonathan Anderson
The ‘Espresso’ singer, who had received six Grammy nominations and won two, was at the top of all the best-dressed lists with her pale blue gown that had peplum, feather detailing and a halter neckline.
The dress was also adorned with a 50-carat diamond pendant from Chopard’s Garden of Kalahari Collection, which cascaded down her back.
The ‘Short n’ Sweet’ star won her first two Grammys on Sunday night, for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Espresso’ and Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Short n’ Sweet.’
Jonathan Anderson is one of the most respected names in the fashion industry and last year was named in one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list.
From Magherafelt, he was also named 'Designer of the Year' at the 2024 British Fashion Awards and founded the JW Anderson brand. He is also the creative director of Spanish luxury house Loewe.
He has designed costumes for movies such as ‘Challengers’.
He was also an honorary chair at last year’s Met Gala.