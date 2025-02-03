Sabrina Carpenter dazzles at Grammys in gown by Co. Derry designer Jonathan Anderson

Pop superstar and two-time Grammy award winner Sabrina Carpenter stunned at the awards ceremony on Sunday in a custom design by Co. Derry designer Jonathan Anderson.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Espresso’ singer, who had received six Grammy nominations and won two, was at the top of all the best-dressed lists with her pale blue gown that had peplum, feather detailing and a halter neckline.

The dress was also adorned with a 50-carat diamond pendant from Chopard’s Garden of Kalahari Collection, which cascaded down her back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Short n’ Sweet’ star won her first two Grammys on Sunday night, for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Espresso’ and Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Short n’ Sweet.’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jonathan Anderson is one of the most respected names in the fashion industry and last year was named in one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list.

From Magherafelt, he was also named 'Designer of the Year' at the 2024 British Fashion Awards and founded the JW Anderson brand. He is also the creative director of Spanish luxury house Loewe.

He has designed costumes for movies such as ‘Challengers’.

He was also an honorary chair at last year’s Met Gala.