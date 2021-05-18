Sadness as well-known Buncrana man Sean McHugh passes away

The late Sean McHugh.

Mr McHugh, of Marian Park, was a familiar face to many through his association with Buncrana Hearts, who he played for, North West Golf Club, the Buncrana St Patrick’s Day Committee and for his many years spent behind the counter of the Atlantic Bar.

Donegal County Councillor Nicholas Crossan, who lives in Buncrana and is chairperson of the St Patrick’s Day Committee, described Mr McHugh as a ‘real character’ who was ‘loved by all.’

“He worked in the Atlantic Bar all his life. I did a ‘This Is Your Life’ with him when he retired. Everyone knew him. You’d go down the country and so many times, someone would ask if you knew Sean when they heard where you were from. He wasn’t just well known in Buncrana, but right across the country. He was one of the founding members of the St Patrick’s Day Committee and would have been on the stage on the day, up until a few years ago. He was just a great Buncrana man.”

Colr Crossan told how Mr McHugh would organise golf trips out of the bar, ‘which were the best of craic.’

“He was known about the town as ‘McHugh.’ He ran the football pools and could run a bet for a horse. He’d get three arguments going and serve four pints at the same time. He was also a massive Manchester United fan. Sean McHugh will be a huge loss to Buncrana.”

Sean McHugh is survived by his wife, Rosamund and sons John, James, Michael and Stephen and extended family.