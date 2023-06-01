The Sinn Féin Mayor has enjoyed a busy Mayoral year, travelling the length and breadth of the Derry City and Strabane District Council area meeting with people and groups and working to promote her mayoral charity and the wider work carried out by Council and those in the local community and voluntary organisations.

She took time out of her busy last week in office to speak to the ‘Journal’ about her year as Mayor and how she is looking forward to enjoying some down time with family after a very hectic but rewarding year.

She said: “Being Mayor of this city and district has been a fantastic honour, I have loved every minute of it. It has been such a privilege to get to meet so many people and get an insight into the great work being carried out here.

Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted the annual Mayor's Ball in the Guildhall on Friday in aid of the Mayor's chosen charity, First Housing Aid and Support Services.

“As I look back on the past year, there can be no doubt that we have faced significant challenges as a Council and as a community. As we started to recover from the impact of COVID, we were hit with the cost-of-living crisis and the seemingly endless Tory cuts imposed on our public services. These have all impacted negatively on the lives of people here, compounded by the ongoing lack of an Executive which in previous years - particularly during the pandemic – provided crucial additional finance to Council.

“I remain confident that we will continue to do what we do best, and that is deliver quality public services, events and protect our workers.

“Looking back on my year as Mayor there are many important milestones of note, - including the long-awaited opening of the A6, the opening of the Waterside Shared Village, the conclusion of the City Cemetery extension and the opening of the Strathfoyle and Eglinton Play parks and the new Community Centre at Galliagh.

“I had the pleasure of welcoming representatives from various voluntary and community groups, sports organisations, schools and colleges, arts organisations, businesses and clubs from across the Council area to a series of special Mayoral receptions in recognition of the efforts and hard work in their community.

Mayor Duffy with family

“As Mayor, I was privileged to see at first hand the collaborative work that Council does alongside its partners and others in working to deliver investment, improved services and facilities in our Council area and across the wider north west.

“Working together is key to achieving a better future and I am confident that our Council will continue to link in with our partners to deliver on the City Deal projects and unleash our economic potential to create jobs and attract investment.

“I was extremely proud during my Mayoral year to work with our partners in London and the United States, to meet regularly with our colleagues in Donegal County Council and the Irish Government and host dignitaries from across the world, including former President Bill Clinton.

“I also had the privilege of supporting many initiatives and projects throughout the year by facilitating the lighting up of the Guildhall Clock and the Council offices various colours for numerous charities and causes.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy with husband Kevin and daughters Dearbhla and Emer.

“There were many proud moments during my year as Mayor, in addition to welcoming President Clinton to the city, I was delighted to celebrate Derry’s Ulster title in the GAA and Derry City FC’s FAI Cup success `and attend the conferring of the Freedom of the City on Phil Coulter and Lisa McGee.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the monthly Tea Dances at the Guildhall and took great delight in attending all the Council’s fantastic events including the Halloween festival, St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival, the Jazz festival, the NW Angling Fair and of course the hugely popular Foyle Maritime Festival last July.

“There were occasions during my Mayoral year too, when many in our community experienced great sadness and we responded by opening Books of Condolence to allow people to express their sadness and grief and offer condolences.

“During my tenure in this office, I have always sought to be a Mayor for All. I made a commitment to represent everyone in this city and region and to reflect the aspirations and ambitions of all those who call this wonderful place home. In doing so, I want to say that I took inspiration - as I have many done on many other occasions - from the example of Martin Mc Guinness. Martin was a mentor to me and a dear friend. And he was someone who always led by example. I wanted to use my year as Mayor to help build on that work. To follow Martin’s leadership and legacy by continuing to reach out the hand of friendship to all.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy

“During the past 12 months, I have had the honour of presiding over the events by Derry City and Strabane District Council to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The agreement was a truly historic achievement that laid the foundations for peace, but foundations are one thing, we have a lot more building to do and I firmly believe that this city and region can continue be a leading light in that.

“I used my year as Mayor to do all I could to raise the profile and awareness of homelessness through my charity – First Housing Aid and Support Services. A big thank you to everyone who donated money so generously throughout the year. I have been overwhelmed by the level of support and generosity shown by the local community especially when money is scarce, and they too are struggling to make ends meet. I hope that in addition to raising money for the charity I have helped raise awareness of the extent of the homelessness issue here in our city and district and lobbied for additional funding, more collaboration across all sectors and a wider understanding of the challenges facing many homeless people or those facing homelessness.

“I want to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to each and every person that I have met during my Mayoral year for your kindness and hospitality. The welcome I received across the Council area has been so warm and genuine. I also want to thank my family, particularly Kevin and my girls, Dearbhla and Emer, and also to my parents and wider family and friends circle, you have all been fantastic and I could not have got through the year without your help and support. A big thank you also to my Council colleagues, elected members and officers for your support throughout the year, in particular a special thanks to Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins.

