Santa is set to return to Guildhall Square this evening to join Mayor Patricia Logue and host Micky Doherty to kick-off Derry’s two-day Christmas Countdown celebrations.

Derry City & Strabane Council have just confirmed this afternoon that tonight’s event will go ahead, with the high winds expected to pass through by later this evening.

The Christmas Countdown runs from 6pm to 8pm this evening and again tomorrow (same times),and Mayor Logue has invited all the families in the City and District to join in the special event in Guildhall Square.

Choirs and musicians and host Micky Doherty will be entertaining those gathered with festive music, while there will also be some Christmas stalls and the chance to get a photograph with festive characters or in the Christmas bauble.

Mayor Patricia Logue's Christmas Countdown will feature Micky Doherty as host.

Mayor Logue said: “I am delighted to extend an invite to all the families in the City and District to this new initiative which I hope will allow people to come together in our beautifully lit up city centre and soak up the festive atmosphere ahead of Christmas day,” she said.

“The town will be busy with people shopping and socialising on both nights and, if you’re passing through, I’d love to see you to enjoy some festive music, get a photograph with our festive characters or in our Christmas bauble and grab a hot chocolate or food at our stalls.

“While it may not be a white Christmas this year, with the aid of Santa’s magic there could be snowfall on both nights and maybe even an appearance from the man himself if children keep their eyes peeled!”

Local choirs singing on the Guildhall steps will include the Villagers, Voices of the Foyle, Hive and Momentum while festive music will also be played in between performances on the PA system.

Countdown to Christmas is a free event and open to all the public however donation buckets for the Mayor's Charities Foyle Hospice and The Ryan McBride Foundation will be in place on both evenings.