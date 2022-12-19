Santa Claus arrives to spread some Christmas magic at St Eithne's P.S. in Derry

Santa Claus arrived to spread some Christmas magic at St Eithne’s Primary School on Friday last.
Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. St Eithne’s Primary School P3 pupils Luke, Rogan, Esla and Laura from Miss Gallagher’s class pictured with Santa during his on Friday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 47
St Eithne’s Primary School P3 pupils Luke, Rogan, Esla and Laura from Miss Gallagher’s class pictured with Santa during his on Friday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 47
Photo: George Sweeney
2. St Eithne’s Primary School P3 pupils Isabella, Caragh, Benjamin and Callum from Miss Gallagher’s class pictured with Santa during his visit on Friday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 48
St Eithne’s Primary School P3 pupils Isabella, Caragh, Benjamin and Callum from Miss Gallagher’s class pictured with Santa during his visit on Friday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 48
Photo: George Sweeney
3. St Eithne’s Primary School P4 pupils Lauran, Olly, Liam and Leah from Mrs Coyle’s class pictured with Santa during his visit on Friday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 51
St Eithne’s Primary School P4 pupils Lauran, Olly, Liam and Leah from Mrs Coyle’s class pictured with Santa during his visit on Friday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 51
Photo: George Sweeney
4. St Eithne’s Primary School P4 pupils Eadaoin, Saher, Harry and Portia from Mrs Coyle’s class pictured with Santa during his visit on Friday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 52
St Eithne’s Primary School P4 pupils Eadaoin, Saher, Harry and Portia from Mrs Coyle’s class pictured with Santa during his visit on Friday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 52
Photo: George Sweeney