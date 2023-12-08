News you can trust since 1772

Santa Claus to visit Derry Credit Union next Saturday

Santa Claus will be making a visit to Derry Credit Union at their Abbey Street office on Saturday, 16th December, from 11.00 am to 1.30 pm.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 8th Dec 2023, 12:13 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 12:13 GMT
Derry Credit Union, Abbey Street. DER2126GS - 080Derry Credit Union, Abbey Street. DER2126GS - 080
Children can meet the man himself and Mrs Claus, tell him if they have been naughty or nice, have their photo taken, receive a present and get their face painted. For those who haven’t yet posted their wish list to Santa, paper and pens and a post box that goes directly to the North Pole will be available. Adults can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit or mince pie, while listening to the Momentum Choir who will be singing a selection of Christmas carols from 11.30 am.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. This event is free of charge.

In order to avoid disappointment, the Credit Union would advise those who wish to attend to come early as queues may develop and Santa must leave at 1.30 pm sharp.

For Credit Union members who attend the Claudy office, children visiting the office on Saturday, 16th December, will receive a selection box.