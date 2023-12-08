Children can meet the man himself and Mrs Claus, tell him if they have been naughty or nice, have their photo taken, receive a present and get their face painted. For those who haven’t yet posted their wish list to Santa, paper and pens and a post box that goes directly to the North Pole will be available. Adults can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit or mince pie, while listening to the Momentum Choir who will be singing a selection of Christmas carols from 11.30 am.