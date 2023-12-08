Santa Claus to visit Derry Credit Union next Saturday
Children can meet the man himself and Mrs Claus, tell him if they have been naughty or nice, have their photo taken, receive a present and get their face painted. For those who haven’t yet posted their wish list to Santa, paper and pens and a post box that goes directly to the North Pole will be available. Adults can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit or mince pie, while listening to the Momentum Choir who will be singing a selection of Christmas carols from 11.30 am.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. This event is free of charge.
In order to avoid disappointment, the Credit Union would advise those who wish to attend to come early as queues may develop and Santa must leave at 1.30 pm sharp.