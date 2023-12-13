Cathy Grady, Play Nurse Specialist at Altnagelvin Hospital said: “We were delighted to welcome Santa from the Foyleside Shopping Centre to the Children’s Ward. One of Santa’s elves contacted me to say that Santa wanted to visit the children who couldn’t come to see him at the Foyleside Shopping Centre this year. We arranged to meet Santa at the front entrance to the hospital and bring him up to visit the children in our ward this afternoon. Santa spent time chatting to the children and presented them all with a gift.