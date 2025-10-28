The organisers of this year’s Buncrana Christmas Market at Swan Park have announced a ‘sleigh-load’ of new attractions, including the first-ever Santa’s Winter Wonderland Express Train.

The markets, which take place from Monday, November 24 to Sunday, December 7, will also feature a brand new light show at the entrance of Swan Park and a stroll through the magical Enchanted Forest, where fairy homes and sparkling tree canopies await.

Giant Christmas props, including Santa’s Sleigh, sparkling baubles and a towering 10ft Santa, will provide family photo opportunities and the markets themselves will be set among a backdrop of daily live music and performances on the decorated bandstand. Children will also be able to meet Disney characters and there will also be an opportunity to visit the children’s amusements (for an additional fee.)

General admission prices are:

The Buncrana Christmas Market pictured last year. Photo: George Sweeney

Adult (16+): €4.00 + €1.00 booking fee (single day entry)

Children (0–15): FREE (must be accompanied by an adult)

The festive experience can be upgraded with Santa’s Winter Wonderland Express ticket, during which you can ride the all-new, first-ever Santa’s Winter Wonderland Express train through Swan Park’s sparkling winter scenes.

You can also visit Santa’s cosy log cabin for a personal meet-and-greet with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and a team of playful elves. Children and babies will receive a special Christmas gift from Santa himself.

There will be festive games, snowy surprises, and free family photo opportunities with Santa. with the elves helping to capture every magical moment, at no extra charge.

This ticket includes full access to the entire Christmas Market experience.

Santa’s Winter Wonderland Express Prices:

Adult (16+): €12.00 + €1.00 booking fee (no gift)

Child (1–15): €22.00 + €1.00 booking fee (includes a special gift from Santa, must be accompanied by an adult)

Baby (0–12 months): €11.00 + €1.00 booking fee (includes an age-appropriate gift from Santa)

Tickets are limited and selling fast.

For tickets and more information, visit buncranachristmasmarket.com

Buncrana Christmas Market runs from Monday, November 24 to Sunday, December 7. Opening hours will be Monday - Thursday 3pm - 8pm and Friday - Sunday 1pm - 8pm.