Sara is now Head of Competitions within the FIFA Women’s Football Division and received the doctorate for showing ‘outstanding leadership in women’s football’.

Since joining FIFA in January 2018, the ex-Crues and Northern Ireland defender has had a huge influence on the development of the women’s game.

She introduced the first ever four-year women’s international match calendar for 2020-2023, and oversaw the introduction of the FIFA Play-Off Tournament at the 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Sara Booth received an honorary doctorate from Ulster University in Derry on Thursday.

Sara also enjoyed a playing career of 22 years, captaining Northern Ireland and amassing 32 caps. At club level, Sara won the Premier League 12 times, and played in the UEFA Women's Champions League six times.