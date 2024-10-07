Scarecoach: Aircoach is set to be the official travel partner of Derry Halloween
Derry’s Halloween Festival is known as Europe’s largest Halloween Festival and Aircoach aims to help transport some of the thousands of visitors from outside Northern Ireland being increasingly drawn to the event in specially branded ‘Scarecoaches’ on its 705X route.
Aircoach has said that festival goers from within the north seeking to secure a guaranteed return seat to and from the festival, at a time of their choosing, can also hop on board a 705X route Scarecoach at Belfast International Airport after booking online at www.aircoach.ie.
As part of the partnership, a dedicated Scarecoach shuttle service will also transport hundreds of participants from community groups into the city centre ahead of the main ‘Carnival of the Dead’ parade on Halloween night.
Speaking about the new partnership, Kim Swan, Managing Director, Aircoach, said: “As a company committed to enhancing connectivity for the NW region, Aircoach understands the significant cultural and economic impact Derry Halloween has on the local community. We’re very proud to be the official travel partner of such a world-renowned event. We are excited to be playing a part in helping promote the city as a premier cultural destination for people arriving on the island and across it.
“With stops in Dublin City Centre, Dublin Airport, and Belfast International and Dublin Airports, Aircoach is perfectly placed to provide Derry Halloween festival goers, from home and abroad, with fast, reliable, comfortable, and direct travel to and from all of the week’s fantastic events on our specially branded Scarecoaches.
“Like our partners in Derry City and Strabane District Council, we are deeply committed to serving the north west region and to sustainable travel. We’re also passionate about supporting the communities we serve, particularly in the arts and cultural sectors.”
Welcoming the announcement, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, said: “I am delighted Aircoach will be supporting Derry Halloween this year as our official travel partner. As one of our flagship festivals we are expecting thousands of international visitors, so connectivity is extremely important for the success of the event. We want our visitors to have the very best experience while they are here, so stress-free and convenient travel is essential as part of that package.
