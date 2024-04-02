Scenes of disorder not reflective of positive work to transform Derry – Ferguson
Here comments followed violent scenes in Creggan after a parade on Easter Monday.
The Foyle MLA said: “Scenes of petrol bomb attacks on journalists and burning of vehicles outside a thriving community centre are outrageous and totally unacceptable.
“Journalists should be able to do their job free from threats and intimidation, and likewise the community should not have to put up with this destruction outside their homes.
“This reckless activity is not representative of this city and is in stark contrast to the hugely positive work that is being done to continue with the positive transformation of the city."
Ciara Ferguson added that Derry is “a wonderful place with huge potential”.
" We must work together to create opportunities and to build a better future for all.”