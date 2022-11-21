Gráinne McGlynn, who is studying Physiotherapy, and Heather Broadley and Dearbhlá Butterly, who are in the School of Medicine, have each been granted scholarships by the United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of Optum Ireland’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group.

The Ireland Healthcare Scholarship Program is focused on students from less-advantaged backgrounds who wish to pursue a degree in primary or specialised care, or emerging healthcare technologies. The program supports dedicated scholarships to ATU Donegal, Ulster University, Queen’s University Belfast, the University of Galway and the RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences (Dublin).

Padraig Monaghan, Managing Director of Optum Ireland and UK said: “This program is helping to create additional and much needed healthcare professionals in Ireland. We have seen over recent years how these young people from diverse backgrounds have thrived with the support of the scholarship and I am delighted to announce this year’s recipients.”

Eddie Friel, Director of Development and Alumni, UU, Gráinne McGlynn, Ireland Healthcare Scholar, Physiotherapy, UU, Heather Broadley, Ireland Healthcare Scholar, School of Medicine, UU, Dearbhlá Butterly, Ireland Healthcare Scholar, School of Medicine, UU and Professor Louise Dubras, Dean of School of Medicine, UU.

With the addition of the new scholars, the scholarship program is currently supporting 24 scholars across five universities on the island of Ireland. This year’s Ireland Healthcare Scholars will benefit from annual financial assistance, will be paired with a mentor and will participate in community volunteering activities.

Margaret O’Connor, Principal of Loreto Milford in County Donegal said: “The Ireland Healthcare Scholarships make a real and palpable difference to young people who would not otherwise be able to have this additional education. The cost of third level education places a significant financial burden on families and pressure on the young people themselves. The scholarship can be life-changing for our students.”

Caolinn Diver from Carndonagh in County Donegal was one of the first recipients of a health care scholarship and recently graduated with a Master’s in Pharmacy with first class honours from Ulster University.

"My ambition was always to become a pharmacist, but I wouldn’t have been able to take my place on the degree course without this scholarship,” Caoilinn said. “The support I received over the four years went beyond the financial and helped me navigate my way through the course and secure a position as a community pharmacist in the North West.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caoilinn Diver, Ireland Healthcare Scholar who recently graduated with a Master’s in Pharmacy with first class honours from Ulster University, Coleraine