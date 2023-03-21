The theme will be ‘The Movement for a New Ireland’ as the party reveals it plans to intensify work on Irish unity.​

The conference will open to the public from 1pm on Saturday and SDLP Leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood is encouraging ‘anyone with an interest in building a New Ireland to come along’.​

He said: “We have an exciting programme of events and discussions planned that will allow us to focus on the next stage of the SDLP’s mission, ‘The Movement for a New Ireland’.​

SDLP Leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood.

“Though heavily biased, I am delighted that Derry has been chosen as the destination for conference and St Columb’s Hall is a historic venue which will provide a fitting backdrop as we discuss the future of our party, our island and our people.

"Saturday’s conference session is open to everyone and I would encourage anybody with an interest in a New Ireland, in bringing people together and building a shared future based on tolerance and respect to come along and join in the conversation taking place.​

“While I know that people in our city and right across the North are struggling at the minute, with families facing significant pressure and our politics failing to deliver in the way that it should, I am also excited about the opportunity that exists to build a better future for everyone on this island.

"We need to see Stormont up and running again so that we can deal with the cost of living emergency, the crisis within our health service and plans to gut our education budgets.

"I believe we can do our best to make this place work, while also exploring what our future might look like.​

“Twenty-five years on from the Good Friday Agreement, it’s important that we reflect on the enormity of that achievement, but that we also commit ourselves to a new vision for the future.

"For us, that means building a New Ireland together.