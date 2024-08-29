Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“The moment for me has come to step aside,” Colum Eastwood told assembled reporters as he confirmed he would be stepping down as SDLP leader on Thursday.

Delivering his resignation speech at an alfresco press conference in Top of the Hill with his beloved Derry and the Inishowen hills as a backdrop Mr. Eastwood said: “It has been a privilege of my life to be the MP for Derry. My first job has always been to represent the people of this city and I have been very proud to be able to do that.

"That's a job I'm going to continue to do, as long as the people of Derry will have me and I will continue to work day and night to represent them in Westminster, to fight for the people of this city and to be a voice for change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It also been a great privilege to be the leader, for almost a decade, for nine years, of the party I joined when I was 14 or 15 years old, under John Hume, to fight for the Good Friday Agreement, to support the work of what I think is the most successful political party on these islands.

Colum Eastwood speaks to the press in Derry's Waterside yesterday.

"It made a massive contribution to ending the Anglo Irish conflict.”

Looking towards the future, the Foyle MP said: “This is also now a big moment of change for this island. I, for one, want to give my full commitment to leading in that space. I want to be a voice for change, for developing a new Ireland, to make the case for change across this island.

“I need to be able to have the space to do that, the time to do that. Some people might not realise how much effort you have to put in, for the day to day running of a political party, I have been privileged and happy to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The moment for me has come to step aside, to allow other people to take on that mantle and to allow myself to focus on things I need to focus on: primarily representing the people of this city but also making the case for a new Ireland, making a case for change across this island.

Colum Eastwood with, from left, Sinead McLaughlin MLA, Mark Durkan, Daniel McCrossan MLA and Colr Brian Tierney.

“That's the work I’m very passionate about. That's the work I’m committed to doing.”

Announcing his decision to step down, Mr. Eastwood said: “Today I have told the party Chairman that I will be resigning as leader of the SDLP at the upcoming party conference on October 5.

"Being there as a loyal servant of the party to the next leader, I look forward to working with the new leader. Making sure our voice is heard at Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After a long period of leadership, it is now time to give somebody else a chance and to re-energise the party and look forward to being there to support them.”

Colum Eastwood steps down as SDLP leader.

The Foyle MP was asked if standing down was entirely his own decision. He replied: “First of all, this is absolutely my decision. I've taken time to make that decision and I've spoken to others about it. You don't often get to pick your own moment. I'm glad I'm able to do that.

"You can play different roles in politics. I have been a party activist first and foremost. I'm committed to the principles of the SDLP but almost more importantly to the cause of delivering a new Ireland.

"I feel a lot freer now to do that work. That is the work of this generation. It's to deliver a new United Ireland for all of our people, to end the division in our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked who Mr. Eastwood would endorse as the next leader of the SDLP, he said: “I have no doubt in my mind that Claire Hanna has what it takes to be the leader of the SDLP. She would be the best option for the members. So if this is my opportunity to be the first person to endorse Claire Hanna, I'll absolutely take it.”

Colum Eastwood steps down as SDLP leader.

Taoiseach Simon Harris wished Mr. Eastwood well following the announcement.

"Colum has served with distinction and has been a progressive, responsible and pragmatic voice on all issues, but especially the challenging ones. As a leader he has been accessible, on the ground and close to his constituents in Derry and the issues that affected them.

“During Brexit, Colum served the entire island of Ireland with distinction in Westminster with passionate, timely and informed interventions in debates that otherwise neglected the peace process. For that, we all owe Colum a debt of gratitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke to Colum last night and was glad to hear he still has a lot more to give to politics and will continue to serve as an MP after his successor as leader is appointed. Finally, I would also like to wish Colum’s family well and hope today’s decision means more time together.”

First Minister and Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O’Neill said: “I want to wish Colum Eastwood and his family well as he steps down as leader of the SDLP today.

"We have worked together as leaders for many years now, to restore the political institutions in the north and in protecting the Good Friday Agreement and the all-island economy against efforts to impose the hardest possible Tory Brexit.

Colum Eastwood steps down as SDLP leader.

"I look forward to working with his successor as leader of the SDLP in a constructive manner for the good of all our people. Sinn Féin will continue to work with all parties in the Assembly and Executive to deliver for workers, families and public services.”

Watch his full speech above.