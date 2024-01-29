SDLP Leader, Derry MP Colum Eastwood 'cannot in good conscience' go to US for St Patrick's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry’s MP however said the SDLP will however send a delegation to Washington DC “to engage with senior lawmakers, Irish Americans and Palestinian Americans to make the case for an end to violence”.

Colum Eastwood MP said that he cannot in good conscience attend celebratory events in the US for St Patrick’s Day while the civilian population in Gaza lives in constant fear of eradication.

Mr Eastwood said that the scale and intensity of violence cannot be justified and that the US should become an advocate for a ceasefire to preserve the dignity and humanity of the civilian population in Gaza and southern Israel.

Colum Eastwood MP speaking at a recent march and rally, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney

“The bonds of friendship and shared history between Ireland and the United States have forged one of the warmest and most enduring international relationships in the world today,” he said. “It is because we are so close historically, diplomatically and, many of us personally, that we have a duty to be honest with our friends and allies - especially when we think they’re wrong.

“The scenes of destruction and annihilation in Gaza represent, in my view, a clear act of genocide. With more than 26,000 people dead, and more than 10,000 of them children, the response of the international community has been heinously deficient. The response of the US administration has been particularly atrocious.

“I have seen the impact of unspeakable violence in Gaza. In November 2012 I visited Khan Younis and the surrounding districts days after an appalling escalation in violence that left more than 100 civilians dead and hundreds more injured. I have seen children’s playgrounds reduced to rubble and homes destroyed. The people of Gaza now go to bed again every night knowing that they may never wake up.

“In that context, and having seen its impact before, I cannot in good conscience attend White House parties for St Patrick’s Day while the administration turns its face the other way and refuses to call for an immediate ceasefire. I could not rub shoulders, drink Guinness and have the craic while the horrifying impacts of the brutal war in Gaza continue. It would be the very opposite of solidarity with a people on the brink of destruction."

Colm Eastwood MP at the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Mr Eastwood said every leader will have to take their own decision on how they approach St Patrick’s Day.

"I am offering no criticism of anyone else because there is no easy answer to any of this. But I know that my own conscience, and the values of the party I lead, are not consistent with celebration in the face of overwhelming violence,” he said, adding:

“The SDLP will send a delegation to Washington DC. We will meet with senior law makers, with Irish-American leaders and with Palestinian-Americans to make the case for an end to violence. It is in our party’s DNA to work toward peace wherever possible. We will use our influence to press strongly for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

“I am not naive to the scale of the impact this action will have. But faced with the scenes of destruction across Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas of human habitation on our planet, I honestly believe it would be wrong to attend these celebrations and that not attending sends a far more powerful message.

“The first, and most important, principle of peace is that the killing has to stop. The US has enormous influence over the pace of that first step in Gaza and southern Israel.”