SDLP to focus Opposition Day on delivering for Derry & the North West

The SDLP has said it will be using its Opposition Day today, Tuesday to focus on the ‘potential and opportunity that exists in the North West’.

Derry SDLP representatives said the party are bringing forward three motions focusing on job creation and cross-border co-operation, improved infrastructure links and the need for a dedicated addiction treatment and recovery centre.

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said: “There is so much potential that exists within this city and region. We are bustling with talent, creativity and ingenuity, Derry is known all over the world for its people, but even now, families living on both sides of the border in this part of our island don’t feel like they are seeing the investment they should.

“Delivering regional balance for communities across the North must be a key priority in many parts of the North and I believe that can only achieved through legislation which I am bringing forward in the absence of Ministerial action.”

Derry SDLP Assembly Members Sinéad McLaughlin and Mark H Durkan.

“This is not about rehashing old arguments, but about looking forward to a brighter future where every part of the North, and our island, can share in the equality of opportunity. That starts with delivering jobs and opportunities for our skilled workforce and broadening cross-border cooperation to benefit our people as we work towards a new Ireland.”

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said: “The SDLP has always fought for Derry, whether that be in Europe, Westminster, at Stormont or in our local councils. On issues like delivering a full-scale university, a medical school, and city deal we have led the way and as the Opposition we will be using this opportunity to dedicate a full day of Assembly business to looking at both the challenges and potential that exists in our city and region.

“The motions being brought forward by the SDLP Opposition on Tuesday seek firm commitments from Executive parties in areas in which they have totally failed to deliver.

"For years we have seen tragic stories about the toll addiction and poor mental health is having on families here, too many lives have been lost and the public have been clear that we need to see a dedicated treatment and recovery centre to address these issues and provide interventions at critical times for people going through crisis.

“So many of our challenges are caught up in the failure to address this region’s infrastructure needs. From our public transport options to our roads, infrastructure is crucial to deal with problems around attracting investment, housing and protecting our environment. Establishing a modern all-island transport network is key to making the North West, with Derry at the heart of it, a major region of this island with all of the much needed benefits that will bring to people here.”