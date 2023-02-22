Running from March 1-17, the festival will have courses, concerts, and comhrá to keep the whole family immersed in the Irish language. No matter your ability, background or age, everyone is invited to ‘get involved’.

Seachtain na Gaeilge, which translates to ‘Irish Language week’, is a global celebration of the language and an opportunity to celebrate Irish heritage and culture. An Chultúrlann will have Irish language weekend courses, a book launch with acclaimed author, Claire Mitchell, of ‘The Ghost Limb; Alternative Protestants and the Spirit of 1798’, a ‘Suipéar Snasta Gaelach’ for Gaeilgeoirí to celebrate efforts of the past year within the Irish language community, to the family-friendly Lá Fhéile Pádraig festivities which Seachtain na Gaeilge will culminate with on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace Uí Niallais, Business Development Officer of Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin said: “As we launch Seachtain na Gaeilge 2023, we take a moment to remember the historical year that has occurred. The passing of the Irish Language Act in December was the result of many years of campaigning and activism by our community pioneers. Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin stood in unity alongside the 20,000 Irish language Activists who took to the streets of Belfast in May 2022 and this ethos of solidarity and activism is carried with us into the new year.

Seachtain na Gaeilge officially launched in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin

“The Irish language is with us everywhere we turn, and through this year’s program, we celebrate that Gaeilge is a language for all and is there to be embraced. As the leading Irish language and Cultural centre in the North West, we are proud to showcase a wide variety of events, catering to all levels of ability. The Irish speaking population of our city is blooming - bígí linn! Be part of our events and celebrate our native language with us!”

To keep up to date, follow Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin at ‘culturlanndoire’ on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad