Seamus Heaney’s Queen’s classmate reflects on his friendship with the 'popular, very social lad'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Oliver talks about his old university friend the renowned Seamus Heaney, talking about what he was like when he was young and how success made him more confident.

David describes Seamus as a “very popular, very social lad” but to begin with he said that Seamus was “a quiet country boy, initially.”

David calls back to a day in university telling a story about when Seamus stood in an empty lecture hall and “he declaimed Dylan Thomas’ Fern Hill to great effect, which was an example of his formidable memory. He was wonderful reading his work, but he had a rich voice which wrapped itself eloquently around Dylan Thomas’ word magic. And he had forgotten about that when I mentioned it in a letter I wrote to him years later.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David recalls that the first time Seamus’ writing appeared was in the third edition of Gorgon in November 1959: “He had a poem published in that and was quite uncertain about himself as a writer so he signed it ‘Incertus’ – uncertain. His first pieces were under that name and, interestingly, he started, if you like, his public career using a Latin word and, as has been published, his dying words to Marie his wife, were 'Noli timere' – 'don't fear.’ So that seems quite an apt set of brackets to me, the beginning and ending.”

David Oliver at the newly opened Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen's University Belfast.David and his wife Jenny have travelled back to Belfast this week for the opening of the Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen’s.

It wasn't until a further edition of the now-successful magazine that Seamus put his name to his work: “I was on the committee and the sales were good at the time, so we had a more adventurous, attractive cover. I had the job of editing it in February 1960, and I solicited a contribution from Seamus. He wrote a neat little poem called Aran and that was the first time he put his name on a poem to be published.”

Their friendship endured after university through intermittent letters. Over the years the two swapped letters, which now can be used to show the success and confidence that Seamus grew into.

When Seamus had his first book of poetry, Death of a Naturalist, published by Faber and Faber in 1966, he wrote to David expressing how taken aback he was “by the great reception he got nationally for his work. He typed a few poems which hadn’t got into that collection which were then printed in the subsequent collection, but he wasn’t to know that then.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about the letters, David says: “I have a couple of letters which are quite personal where he opens up about his world, this is post Death of a Naturalist, in which he refers to how he was criticised for being a country boy because most of the poems are country-based."