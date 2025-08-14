Search for new head at Derry's Foyle Port expected as Chief Executive to step down

The search for the new chief executive of Foyle Port is expected to start soon as the current CEO Brian McGrath is to step down in 2026.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian McGrath who has led the Port for 22 years and is a past president of the city’s Chamber of Commerce, "plans to explore new opportunities after driving sustained long-term growth and strategic delivery at Foyle Port”.

A spokesperson for Foyle Port said it is now well placed for the future thanks to Brian’s leadership, “which has shaped the long-term development of the organisation as a trading and utility platform, offering significant opportunities within marine, renewable and digital sectors”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of Foyle Port, Ryan McCready commenting on the announcement said: “Brian’s decision comes after more than two decades of transformative leadership at Foyle Port.

Foyle Port CEO Brian McGrath.

“The strategic direction that Brian set for the Port during his tenure, and for future years, will leave a lasting legacy in the long history of the Port.”

“We are pleased that he will continue to lead a managed transition as part of our succession planning arrangements.”

He added: “While the precise date of Brian’s departure will be confirmed in the coming months, the Board at Foyle Port will initiate the search for a successor to ensure a smooth and timely leadership transition.

“This will be a landmark opportunity to shape the future of Foyle Port. We will be seeking a visionary and dynamic individual who can build on our strong foundation, navigate the shifting trading landscape, and lead the next chapter in our growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Foyle Port has positioned itself as a critical driver of the regional economy, supporting thousands of jobs across multiple sectors. The new CEO will play a pivotal role in steering strategic investment, sustainability initiatives, and expanding international partnerships.”