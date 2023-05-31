‘Sectarian hate crime’ probe as 12-year-old boy assaulted in The Fountain area of Derry
The incident reportedly took place in The Fountain area by the City Walls on Monday afternoon.
Police have confirmed they received a report that a “12-year-old boy had been assaulted in the vicinity of the City Walls in The Fountain on Monday afternoon, May 29 at around 1.10pm”.“It's reported three males, and one female - all believed to be of young teenage age - approached the boy. One of these males assaulted the victim, kicking him on the leg and punching him on the face. A member of the public intervened by shouting and the three males and female ran off towards Bishop Street.“The boy was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which included a concussion.”PSNI Inspector Michael Gahan said: "This was a nasty assault which has left the victim understandably distressed. This assault is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime and we encourage anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1061 of 29/05/23.“You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”
SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP has condemned the incident and said no young person should have to live in fear in the city.
The Foyle MP said: “I totally condemn the attack on a young boy in our city yesterday. Sectarianism and sectarian-motivated violence have no place in Derry and Northern Ireland.
“It’s up to us as a society to foster reconciliation, bridge divisions, and build understanding based on respect between our communities at a young age. A new generation of young people, free from the sectarian shackles of the past, must be allowed to flourish in Derry and across Ireland.
“Our young people should not live in fear in their own city, and I hope the boy who was attacked is feeling better soon. I would encourage anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist the police in their investigation,” Mr Eastwood added.