‘Sectarian hate crime’ probe as 12-year-old boy assaulted in The Fountain area of Derry

Police have confirmed they received a report that a “12-year-old boy had been assaulted in the vicinity of the City Walls in The Fountain on Monday afternoon, May 29 at around 1.10pm”.“It's reported three males, and one female - all believed to be of young teenage age - approached the boy. One of these males assaulted the victim, kicking him on the leg and punching him on the face. A member of the public intervened by shouting and the three males and female ran off towards Bishop Street.“The boy was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which included a concussion.”PSNI Inspector Michael Gahan said: "This was a nasty assault which has left the victim understandably distressed. This assault is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime and we encourage anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1061 of 29/05/23.“You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”