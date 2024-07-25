See Derry, Wild Ireland and Malin Head 'Star Wars' locations tonight on TV with 'Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a new episode of ‘Susan Calman’s Grand Day,’ the comedian visits Derry City, Wild Ireland and Malin Head, tonight on Channel 5.

In the trailer for the episode, you can see the comedian and presenter driving through Derry, taking a leisurely kayak across the River Foyle and waving and saying hello to local people.

We can look forward to seeing Susan’s reaction as she visits the wonderful Wild Ireland, seeing the majestic wolves and bears, and meeting with founder and Buncrana man Killian McLaughlin, who brought wolves and bears to Inishowen.

The comedian then heads to Malin Head on the tip of Inishowen, to see where the blockbuster film 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' was filmed.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 14: Strictly Come Dancing Star, Susan Calman joined line dancers at The Senior Centre Castlemilk project on March 14, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. The comedian was launching the National Lottery Awards 2018, the annual search to find the UK's favourite Lottery funded projects. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

She will then leave the North West as she heads southbound along the majestic Wild Atlantic way.

In an Instagram post after filming the episode, Susan said: “’Grand Day Out’ continues with a particularly beautiful trip from Derry to Donegal. I had a wonderful time making the show with my incredible crew and I hope you enjoy watching it.”

The episode description reads: "Susan explores the captivating landscapes of the Irish coast, touring the iconic Wild Atlantic Way, examining Ireland's rich folklore, and visiting a location used in Star Wars films.”

Susan Grace Calman is a Scottish comedian, writer and presenter. Her travel show: ‘Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out’ brings the comedian to the Emerald Isles to experience our culture and hospitality.