Recycling centre

Recycling Centres in Eglinton, Claudy, Plumbridge and Spamount will operate under new opening times for the Winter season from Monday 2nd October.

The new opening times will operate from October 2023 until March 2024 and feature a few changes to the already existing Summer opening times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The selected recycling times will open from 10am until 5pm on Mondays and from 9:30am until 5pm from Tuesday to Friday. All four Recycling Centres will be closed every Saturday and Sunday during this time period.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue, reminded the public to be mindful of the new opening times and plan ahead.

“I would advise everyone to become familiar with the Recycling section of our website and get to know the new Winter opening times for certain Recycling Centres before making any trips. While there are only a few minor changes, it’s always helpful to know if there is another Recycling Centre in your area that might be handier to use.

“There is also a wealth of information on there with regards to reducing waste and how to use your bins effectively as well as the collection calendar and how to book a Bulky Waste collection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All other Recycling Centres including Pennyburn, Glendermott Road, Strathfoyle, Park, Donnemana, Newtownstewart and Strahans Road’s opening hours will remain the same.