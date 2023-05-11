Senator Niall Blaney urges Rishi Sunak to invoke planning powers for A5 upgrade

The Fianna Fáil Senator and party spokesperson on the north of Ireland has written to the British Prime Minsiter following a series of further tragedies.

In his letter, Senator Blaney addressed the most recent loss of life on the Derry to Aughnacloy Road.

A total of 47 people lost their lives since the initial announcement to have the route upgraded.

Rishi Sunak. (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

The proposed upgrade was as a result of peace negotiations between Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Prime Minister Tony Blair to develop a new multi-million pound A5 dual carriageway which would provide an upgraded road linking Derry, Donegal and Tyrone with Dublin.

The current roadway services in excess of 250,000 people.

Senator Blaney warned that the route is ‘grossly outdated and with many treacherous black spots which combined, is holding back the development of the whole Northwest region’.

He added: “Stormont has failed to deliver on this project and the continued stop-start cycle of the assembly has resulted in this project jumping from one hearing to the next. Here we are 16 years later and still no conclusion to the project.

“We cannot afford any more deaths on this route or any more pain and suffering of families and communities."

Senator Blaney said he has implored the UK government to act and grant planning permission for the A5 project and to give clearance to commence construction immediately.

Meanwhile the A5 Enough is Enough Campaign chairman Niall McKenna, commenting on the most recent tragedy on the A5 said families and communities were once again left totally devastated.

"We are acutely aware of the human impact of these all too regular events.”The Chairperson of the A5 Group went on to reference the 2020 A5 Planning Appeals Interim Report.

He said: “Since the Interim Report was published in September 2020 there have been at least 171 road traffic accidents on the A5 which have resulted in 12 deaths and numerous significant injuries associated with these accidents. We trust that the ‘overprovision’ finding will be revisited during the upcoming Public Inquiry."He further appealed to those opposed to the new A5 scheme ‘to reconsider their position in light of the ongoing carnage and loss of lives on the A5 road’.“We as a group remain committed to ensuring that the A5 Western Transport Corridor Dual Carriageway Scheme is started and completed without further delay. To this end, we would appeal to as many people as possible to play their part in the upcoming Public Inquiry which starts on Monday May 15 in the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.”

A proposal that Derry & Strabane Council write to the Department of Infrastructure in the north and the Transport Minister in the south urging them to progress the A5 scheme as soon as possible passed unanimously last year.

