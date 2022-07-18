Serena Terry aka ‘Mammy Banter’ to release second book

Serena, also known by her online persona ‘Mammy Banter’ was a Sunday Times bestseller with her first book, ‘The Secret Life of an Uncool Mum’ and her newest tale will be Christmas-themed.

Martha Ashby, editorial director, Harper Fiction bought world all languages rights to the new novel, titled ‘The Sh!te Before Christmas’ in a deal with Jody Flanagan at A3 Artists Agency.

The book follows Tara, who wants a perfect Christmas for her family – but no-one else is lifting a finger. From the kids behaving badly, to a distracted husband acting very out of character, the last straw is Tara's glamorous, feckless, boundary-less mother moving herself back in for the holidays. Can Tara pull off the holly jolly Christmas of her dreams? Will she deck the halls and not her family? Or is this a Christmas catastrophe waiting to happen?

Serena Terry.

Serena commented: “I am beyond excited to announce that I’ve written my second book with HarperCollins, and this time, we’re getting our Christmas on! I put my heart and soul into this book and feel like the end result demonstrates my growth as a comedy author and I’m extremely proud of the end result. Shout out to the incredible Martha Ashby from HarperCollins and the formidable Claire Allan for once again guiding me in my writing journey and helping me to grow in confidence. Christmas is a time of peace and goodwill right? Nah... Parents know that’s just a myth, especially when it’s mostly mums responsible for making Christmas magical!”