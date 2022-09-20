Seven Derry teams take part in Children in Crossfire ‘Plane Pull’
Children in Crossfire will held their inaugural ‘Plane Pull’ fundraiser on Saturday, September 17 at City of Derry Airport.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 3:28 pm
Seven local teams each pulled a 12-tonne, 145 seat Loganair Embraer jet plane 50m along the airport’s apron, with the fastest time winning.
Allstate, MJ Fitness, City of Derry Airport, Pulse EMS and Learning Pool had a team, while Seating Matters had two teams.
MJ Fitness were the fittest team in the end, pulling the plane faster than the other teams.