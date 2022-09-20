News you can trust since 1772
Seven Derry teams take part in Children in Crossfire ‘Plane Pull’

Children in Crossfire will held their inaugural ‘Plane Pull’ fundraiser on Saturday, September 17 at City of Derry Airport.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 3:28 pm

Seven local teams each pulled a 12-tonne, 145 seat Loganair Embraer jet plane 50m along the airport’s apron, with the fastest time winning.

Allstate, MJ Fitness, City of Derry Airport, Pulse EMS and Learning Pool had a team, while Seating Matters had two teams.

MJ Fitness were the fittest team in the end, pulling the plane faster than the other teams.

Seating Matters Team 2 giving it their all.

Team Allstate.
Team City of Derry Airport.
Team Learning Pool.
Team MJ Fitness.
Seating Matters Team 2 getting stuck in.
MJ Fitness giving it a good pull.
Seating Matters Team 1.
Seating Matters Team 2.
Team Pulse EMS.
