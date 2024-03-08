Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004
Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004

Seven photographs of people out in Derry's famous Metro bar in early 2004

Was the famous Metro bar one of your favourite haunts back in 2004?
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Mar 2024, 14:40 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 14:40 GMT

Check out these photographs from the legendary Bank Place night spot two decades ago.

Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004

1. Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004

Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004

2. Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004

Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004

3. Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004

Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004

4. Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004

Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MetroDerry