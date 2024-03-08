Check out these photographs from the legendary Bank Place night spot two decades ago.
1. Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004
Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004 Photo: Archive
2. Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004
Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004 Photo: Archive
3. Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004
Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004 Photo: Archive
4. Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004
Out and about in The Metro in early 2004:Out and about in The Metro in early 2004 Photo: Archive