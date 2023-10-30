Noah Campbell

Seven-years-old Noah was joined by his proud dad Mark, who says Noah pushed him to get out walking every day no matter the weather.

Mark said: “Noah decided to walk a mile a day for 30 days but, on top of that, he was also walking a mile a day in school as part of their usual school programme so he did plenty of walking in September! We had started walking ourselves to stay fit and, because Noah’s great auntie Una works in the Foyle Hospice, he came up with the idea to walk every day to raise money for the charity.

"Noah absolutely loved the walks. There was plenty of days I needed a wee boost but Noah was always motivated and excited to get out. We tried to go somewhere different each day but his biggest walk was the Stairway to Heaven in Fermanagh. He was really buzzing to stop and tell people why he was doing the walk and there was even a few strangers who sponsored him as he went.

