Sexual Offences and Trafficking Bill passed in Assembly today

Minister Long said: “The delivery of this new legislation offers greater protections to vulnerable people in our communities and will make a significant difference to those who suffer abuse and exploitation.

“Since my appointment as Justice Minister, I have focused on ensuring that our laws offer the best protection they can to the most vulnerable in our society.

“This legislation, in conjunction with the significant new safeguards that I have already brought forward in this mandate in the Domestic Abuse and Civil Proceedings Act 2021 and in the Protection from Stalking Bill, represents a coherent approach to address important gaps in our current legislation and breaks new ground in several critical areas.

“Importantly, each of the Bills, both individually and collectively contribute to the Executive’s wider approach of protecting women and girls, recognising that, unfortunately, most victims of these types of crimes tend to be female.”

The Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Bill has two core aims:

- To enhance public safety by implementing certain elements of the Report of the Gillen review of serious sexual offence cases and from a review of the law on child sexual exploitation and sexual offences against children; and

- To improve services for victims of trafficking and exploitation.

Naomi Long continued: “This Bill includes the creation of several new offences: non-fatal strangulation, up-skirting and down blousing, cyber-flashing, and masquerading as a child online. It also addresses a number of issues affecting the experiences of victims in the justice system, including the exclusion of the public from all serious sexual offence court hearings.

“It also closes gaps in the law that offenders try to exploit, by abolishing what is known as the rough sex defence and further tightening of legislation relating to the unwanted disclosure of private sexual images.