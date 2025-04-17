‘Shield these families from devastation’ urges Donegal TD as Buncrana residents face dual threat
Charles Ward T.D. has now written to Minister James Browne and has urged the Department of Housing, Office of Public Works (OPW), and Donegal County Council to work together to resolve the issues facing residents in Elm Park, Buncrana. “The community faces an imminent flooding risk, compounded by a defective concrete crisis, which threatens both their homes and public safety,” Mr Ward said, adding: “The current strategies put forth by the government may inadvertently increase the emotional and financial strain on Elm Park residents as they strive to rebuild their lives. With potential flooding looming, it is crucial for the OPW, the Department of Finance, and the Housing Authority to engage with affected residents.
“Flooding issues coupled with inadequate flood insurance have left residents vulnerable to total loss. The previously experienced dangers of 2017, alongside delays in implementing protective measures, exacerbate the situation. A proposed relocation strategy, the ‘targeted humanitarian aid scheme’, offers a practical and cost effective alternative to the estimated €4.3 million needed for demolishing and rebuilding homes in this flood-prone area.
“This plan not only provides residents with a fresh start but also saves state finances by eliminating the need for flood defenses at Elm Park.” Mr Ward said that as public representatives, they are “committed to advocating for immediate action to shield these families from further devastation”.
“The predicament faced by Elm Park residents underscores the necessity of timely intervention to safeguard communities and conserve public resources,” he warned.
