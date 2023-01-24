Police say the man was shot in the calf after 9.30pm and the road remains closed. SDLP MP Colum Eastwood, Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) Alderman Darren Guy and Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney appealed for those responsible to stop their campaign of violence against the community.

Eastwood said: “Last night’s shooting is yet another dangerous attempt to intimidate people in our community and has led to disruption on the road this morning.

“Our communities do not need this intimidation and the threat of violence hanging over them. Nobody wants to live in fear. These attacks hark back to the darkest period of our past and I call on those responsible to end this violence and for these guns to be removed from our streets before someone else is wounded or worse.

The Coshquin Road in Derry remains closed.

“If you have any information please contact the PSNI.”

Alderman Darren Guy said: "These ongoing attacks are totally unacceptable in our society and must be condemned by all of us.

"The people of this city are sick and tired at these continued incidents. There can be absolutely no justification for this attack that happened at 21.30 last night in a built up residential area. It is clear that those responsible have absolutely no concern for people living in the Coshquin area nor do they represent the interests of the people living there. My thoughts are with the victim and the people living in the area who have had to endure this horrific attack. I would urge anyone with information on this attack to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney said: “The shooting of a man on the Whitehouse Road last night was wrong and I condemn it.

“There is no place for guns on our streets.

“Anyone with information on this brutal attack should bring it forward to the police.”

