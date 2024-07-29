Short play ''A Funny Thing Happened On The Way From The 12th’ set to tour community venues
The short play, ‘A Funny Thing Happened On The Way From The 12th’ is an entertaining and humorous look at issues around parading and the history and culture surrounding the Apprentice Boys and the famous Siege of 1688-89.
The play is set at a bus stop on Foyle Street on the afternoon of the annual Apprentice Boys Relief parade as five different people from different backgrounds wait for a bus.
As they are waiting for the bus, they get talking, particularly as it’s the day when the Apprentice Boys are ‘out’. Coming from different backgrounds and experiences they all have very different opinions and perspectives on the day, but as they are all standing waiting for the same bus, they have to find a way to get along.
‘A Funny Thing Happened On The Way From The 12th’ seeks to create dialogue and is followed by a facilitated discussion where the audience get a chance to engage with the subject and personally respond to issues raised.
The play is being staged in a number of community venues, including at The Central Library, Derry at 2pm on Tuesday, July 30; in Fountain Street Community Centre, Strabane at 7pm on Tuesday, July 30; Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership at 11am on Thursday, August 1 and at the New Gate Arts Centre at 8pm on Friday, August 2.
