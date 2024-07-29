Short play ''A Funny Thing Happened On The Way From The 12th’ set to tour community venues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A play set at a bus stop on Foyle Street on the afternoon of the annual Apprentice BoysRelief parade is being toured as part of the run-up to The Maiden City Festival.

The short play, ‘A Funny Thing Happened On The Way From The 12th’ is an entertaining and humorous look at issues around parading and the history and culture surrounding the Apprentice Boys and the famous Siege of 1688-89.

The play is set at a bus stop on Foyle Street on the afternoon of the annual Apprentice Boys Relief parade as five different people from different backgrounds wait for a bus.

As they are waiting for the bus, they get talking, particularly as it’s the day when the Apprentice Boys are ‘out’. Coming from different backgrounds and experiences they all have very different opinions and perspectives on the day, but as they are all standing waiting for the same bus, they have to find a way to get along.

‘A Funny Thing Happened On The Way From The 12th’ seeks to create dialogue and is followed by a facilitated discussion where the audience get a chance to engage with the subject and personally respond to issues raised.