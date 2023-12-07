Sigita's ' Vibrant Paper Creations' transform recyclables into whimsical treasures

Talented Sigita Strike has been making quite the name for herself by transforming recycled materials such as old toilet roll tubes, into stunning journals, fairy houses, book marks and more.

The Inishowen woman, who lives in Buncrana and is originally from Latvia, is behind ‘Vibrant Paper Creations,’ and uses only second-hand materials to make the whimsical and vintage-inspired pieces.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’, Sigita told how she grew up in Latvia with an artistic and creative granny, who was her ‘soulmate’ and inspired her to express her creativity and develop a love of nature and the environment.

While this very much continued into her adult years, it was only two years ago, during a very difficult time in her life, that she was inspired to create a journal for her daughter.

From this on the left to the beautiful fairy house on the right.

Sigita said she experienced an extremely difficult period of suicidal depression and during a very low point, decided she wanted to create something to leave for her daughter.

One evening, while watching Youtube, she came across a video on the page ‘Where the Gnomes Live’ and the creator was making a handmade journal.

Sigita thought it was perfect and set about making one herself, filling it with memories and memorabilia. After posting it to her daughter, she came home and saw ‘all the stuff left over’.

"I thought that I would like to make another one. That’s how all this started and I began to pull myself out of the depression.”

A creation made from a tissue box.

Sigita, who is now in a ‘fantastic’ place mentally, reached out to the Youtube creator and the two have kept in touch.

She is also trying to help others by encouraging them to find a craft or activity that they love, as a way to boost their mental health.

As Sigita’s confidence and creativity increased, so did the variety and style of items she was making. Each creation is made using recycled materials.

Sigita sources these materials through a variety of ways. She scours charity shops and is also deeply grateful to her friends and neighbours, who provide her with recyclables.

From toilet roll inserts and a cereal box to a knight's castle.

“I make journals, fairy houses, boxes, recipes books – whatever I can possibly make out of paper from whatever I can find around. I love to recycle and I don’t like to buy anything. The only thing I have bought are some stamps, stencils and inks. The rest comes from charity shops, friends and my neighbours, who are amazing and such a big help.”

Sigita told how she loves to make unique and ‘whimsical’ pieces and puts much love and thought into her creations.

"I’m kind of stuck in this fantasy world. I’m very much in touch with my inner child! With the journals, I also find it is much easier to start writing and put your feelings and adventures on to paper that is not completely blank and empty.”

She added how she has ‘so many ideas’ in her head and adores turning something due to be discarded – such as cat food boxes, an old scarf or bird feathers, for example– into a beautiful piece.

Some pocket journals.

"When you can turn a piece of garbage into something amazing – that is what I love. You can make anything from cardboard and paper. You don’t have to make it vintage, like I do. You can do it just the way you like it. I’m an old soul and I love all the old stuff and I’m just so happy to make them.”

Sigita encouraged others to try their hand at creativity.

"I know people think they’re not creative and can’t do stuff like this, but that’s not true. I never thought I could do this. When I look back at the journal I did for my daughter, I can see it has flaws. What I created then and now, two years later are like day and night. But, you just have to do it and find out what you can do better etc.

"Once you start, you can’t stop.”

Sigita also undertakes workshops and is hoping to run another one next year.

She will be at the Buncrana Christmas Craft Fair in St Mary’s Hall this weekend and you can find her on Facebook at Vibrant Paper Creations.