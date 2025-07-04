Registration is now open for the annual 5k Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog, taking place on Thursday, August 7 as part of Féile 2025.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All proceeds from the race will directly support mental health counselling services for individuals and families in our communities.

The first 300 people to register will receive a beautiful t-shirt produced in partnership with O’Neills Sportswear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking as registration officially opens, Aisling Hutton from the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum said: “We are absolutely delighted to open registration for this year’s Jog in the Bog, in memory of much-loved triathlete Colm Quigley. The run takes place on Thursday, August 7 at 7pm, during Féile 2025.

Sign-up open for biggest ever Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog in Derry

“Jog in the Bog has become one of the most popular events in the summer race calendar, and we’re hoping to make this year's the biggest one yet.

“This year, we will be making some exciting changes to the format of the event which we hope will increase participation in the race through the introduction of different age categories: Male Overall (all age categories); Female Overall (all age categories); Under 18 Male/Female; Over 35 Male/Female; Over 50 Male/Female; and Over 65 Male/Female.

“In recent weeks, we’ve seen record numbers taking part in our Couch to 5k programme - which is all about helping people improve their physical and mental health by preparing them to run the 5k Jog in the Bog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For 21 years, we’ve welcomed runners and walkers of all abilities onto the streets of the Bogside to take part in the run and to raise money for mental health services.

“Thanks to the incredible support from people across the city, we’ve been able to provide life-saving counselling through our Tearmann services, directly supporting individuals and families year after year.

"Online registrations will remain open until 4 August. We encourage everyone to register early to secure one of the limited-edition O’Neills t-shirts and to follow our social media for updates on race pack collections.

“Finally, we want to thank the Quigley family for allowing us to continue holding this event in Colm’s memory, and for their ongoing support."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can register for the race on the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum website here: https://www.bbhealthforum.org/events-1/colm-quigley-jog-in-the-bog-2025

If you're interested in sponsoring this year’s event, please contact [email protected].

For any registration queries, please contact [email protected].