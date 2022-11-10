Sikh community share hundreds of meals in celebration of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Local volunteers were on hand to hand out the meals in order to mark the holy festival of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who was the founder of the Sikh religion.

Around 800 boxes of traditional and delicious vegetarian curry were served out, bringing a smile to the faces of passers-by and happy recipients.

The alms-giving gesture, which epitomises the Sikh tradition of ‘Sewa’ or self-less service, took place at the start of the week.

The Mayor, Sandra Duffy, with members of the Derry Sikh community as they celebrated the birth of Guru Nanak.

It took place as local Sikhs celebrated the 553rd anniversary of the birth of Guru Nānak, who also known as Baba Nanak which is traditionally celebrated worldwide on Katak Pooranmashi - the full moon of Katak - which falls between October and November.

The meals were distributed opposite Primark in Newmarket Street.

Members of the NI Sikh Association pictured in the city centre this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad