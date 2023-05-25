Sinn Féin call for Irish passport office to accept Electoral ID cards from the north

The Moor representative said her party has now made contact with the Tánaiste Micheál Martin over the issue.

She said: "The Irish Passport Office should accept photographic Electoral ID for passport applications from the north.

“We have written to the Tánaiste making the case for this form of ID to be accepted when applying for an Irish passport.

Pádraig Delargy MLA, Derry City & Strabane District Councillors for The Moor Aisling Hutton and Emma McGinley in Ráth Mór shopping centre

“Given that this is the only ID that many people hold, not accepting these cards creates an unnecessary barrier for people in the north wishing to access their right to an Irish passport.”

Colr. Hutton added: "I would urge people to make the case to the Tánaiste to accept these cards by getting behind the online petition calling for a change to this policy.”

If you were born on the island of Ireland and are resident in the north, those applying for an Irish passport at present have to submit an original government issued photographic identification such as an original passport from another country or a certified copy of a driver’s licence (certified by a solicitor or notary public).

Colr. Hutton meanwhile said there is also a growing demand for an Irish passport office in the North.

Speaking after a recent day of action across the city by the party collecting names for a petition demanding action on the issue she said:

“We received a great response in the city for our ongoing campaign for the Irish Government to open a passport office in the North.

“Hundreds of local people signed the petition, showing there is now a clear need for an Irish Passport Office in the north to help meet the rising demand for Irish passport services.

“Our offices have been inundated over recent months with people seeking help with passport applications ahead of the busy summer season.