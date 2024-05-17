Sister Anna Doherty was a pioneering woman of mercy and a trailblazer in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sister Anna Doherty went home to God on the eve of the Ascension. A change-maker, she was as much at ease in the halls of the United Nations and Buckingham Palace, as she was working tirelessly for her beloved people of Derry in her many ministries.

Sister Anna knew instinctively that God is wounded by the suffering of others, and this propelled her into action on behalf of those who were most vulnerable in our society. She was a woman of heart, who walked the talk. When Anna saw a need, she dreamt a solution into being.

Her life has impacted so many and the stories being remembered in the days following her death are of a woman of compassionate action who embodied the first woman of Mercy, Catherine McAuley who responded to the needs of her people in Dublin by opening the House of Mercy in 1831.

Sister Anna Doherty, like Catherine McAuley, saw a major need in Derry over 50 years ago and realized that her people needed help and hope to access resources. Working with others, and the often-quiet generosity of those who believed in her dream, the Resource Centre came into being and today it remains a central hub of activity. One just as to mention Resource Centre, and everyone in Derry knows you’re talking about the Centre situated in Carnhill.

The Resource Centre existed long before there was any community development in place. In the mid-seventies during dark times, when sprawling estates had been built without much needed community infrastructure, Anna saw a major gap. Challenges like welfare rights, the needs of the vulnerable elderly and the need to support women were just some of the issues she immediately set out to improve. In 1984, Sister Anna and her team of workers began a centre which 50 years later is as vibrant as ever!

When it was time to move on, the ever-energetic Anna,

worked alongside Bishop Daly as a chaplain in the hospice. Recognizing that spiritual well-being is essential on the journey home to God, Sister Anna once again used her skills sets and sensitively to listen and create a sacred prayer space which could be used by all.

Anna, as the talking fades and the memories move to the recesses of people’s minds, we will always remember the impact you have had on so many lives.

Because of you, someone still smiles because you believed in them.

Because of you, a little child soared in school because you gave her the best start in life by partnering with SureStart when she was three.

Because of you, someone has hope because of the encouragement you shared.

Because of your input and advice, you helped someone to think twice.

Because of you, people believed in themselves.

Because of you, others have taken up the baton and recognize that our greatest gift to each other as human beings is in knowing, we rise by lifting others!

Your influence and legacy made a difference in so many lives.

You will never be forgotten!

Rest in peace, dear sister. You were a valiant and faithful woman of God.

Sister Deirdre Mullan RSM,