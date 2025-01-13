Sister Clare, A Servant of God: Derry Journal Editorial

By Brendan McDaid
Published 13th Jan 2025, 11:47 BST
Watching the ceremony during which Sister Clare Crockett was officially named a Servant of God at the weekend and the huge response back home demonstrated just how many lives this woman of Derry and woman of God has touched in the most extraordinary ways.

The impact the Brandywell native has had on the people of this island, on all those who knew here at home and abroad, has been incredible and was evidenced by the many people who witnessed the ceremony in person in Spain, and via the live cam feed back at home or in the cinema here.

Sister Clare’s devotion during a life and vocation lived in service for the good of others has inspired so many people. Since her death in Ecuador back in 2016, that devotion has been reciprocated by people here and across the world who dedicate their prayers, their petitions and their faith to Sister Clare.

Many have turned to her in their hour of need, and there have been countless attestations about the positive impact that devotion, those prayers, those petitions to Sister Clare has had on the lives of people here. Whether a person of deep faith or not, there is no denying the deep and extraordinary impact she has had and the ongoing legacy she has left us.

Sister Clare Theresa Crockett.Sister Clare Theresa Crockett.
The official ceremony on Sunday was the first in a series of stages which may culminate in Sister Clare being officially declared a saint by the Catholic Church. In the eyes of so many people in Derry and beyond, she already is.

