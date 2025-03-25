Sister Clare Crockett retreat 2025 to take place next week in Derry's Long Tower Church

Archbishop Eamon Martin and Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown will be among the celebrants at the annual Sister Clare Crockett Retreat at St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower next week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retreat dedicated to Derry’s Servant of God, will commence on Monday, March 31 and continue through to Sunday, April 6.

There will be contributions from a number of other guest speakers throughout the week in addition to Archbishop Martin and Bishop McKeown. They include Megan Nicell, Michael Gardiner, Danielle McGinnis, Fr Liam Finnerty, Fr. Michael McGoldrick and Fr Rodriguez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daily Masses will commence at 7am and 10am from Monday, March 31 to Friday, April 4.

Sister Clare Theresa Crockett.

On Monday evening there will be a Service with Benediction and a guest speaker at 7pm.

On Thursday evening there will be a Healing Service and Anointing of the Sick at 7pm.

The Eucharistic Healing will follow on Friday, also at 7pm.

There will be Mass on Saturday at 10am, followed by a Service with Benediction led by Archbishop Eamon Martin at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and the Primate of All Ireland. DER3919GS – 008

Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown will lead the closing ceremony on Sunday, April 6 at 3pm.

Brandywell-born Sister Clare died on April 16, 2016, aged just 33, when an earthquake struck the home and school of the Servant Sisters of the Mother in Playa Prieta, Ecuador, where she had been working for two years helping the poorer children of the region receive a higher standard of education.

She was later laid to rest in Derry following Requiem Mass at St Columba’s Long Tower in her home parish.

Monthly Mass has been celebrated in the Carmelite Priory and Retreat Centre in Termonbacca ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Most Reverend Bishop Donal McKeown. DER0517GS011

Credited with miracles, and with people from right across the world praying to her, earlier this year Sister Clare officially became a Servant of God – the first step on a potential journey towards sainthood – at a ceremony in Madrid.

Speaking to the many who were in attendance at the Alcalá de Henares Cathedral and the thousands who were watching online across the world back in January, Bishop McKeown told how Derry is home to two murals of Sr Clare, which declare her motto of ‘All or Nothing.’

The retreat next week can be watched online at www.longtowerchurch.org