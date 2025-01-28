Sister Clare Crockett, Servant of God: Derry & Strabane Council urged to recognise nun's inspiration

The late Sister Clare Theresa Crockett from Derry.

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton is to bring a motion to Derry City and Strabane District Council calling for official recognition of the profound impact of Sister Clare Crockett’s life, her dedication to service, and the inspiration she continues to provide to many across the world.

Councillor Hutton said the new motion - which will be tabled at Wednesday’s monthly Full Council meeting - would also express full support for the ongoing cause for Sister Clare’s sainthood.

“I felt it was important to bring this motion," Councillor Hutton said. "As a proud Derry and Brandywell woman I watched as Sister Clare Crockett was officially declared a Servant of God.

“Her life of love, faith, and selfless service has brought honour to our community.

“From the streets of Derry to every corner of the world, Sister Clare’s legacy continues to inspire people to live with courage and humility.

“I send best wishes to all her family and friends."

Sister Clare died when a school collapsed in Playa Prieta, Ecuador, in April 2016.

The beloved Derry nun had been teaching guitar and singing with five young women postulants, who were entering the religious order, when the earthquake struck.

Family and friends of Sister Clare Crockett pictured at the a mural dedicated to her memory , officially unveiled in Deanery Street. DER2034GS - 009

Sister Clare was declared a ‘Servant of God’ and the cause for her beatification was opened at a ceremony in Madrid several weeks ago.

His Excellency, Antonio Prieto Lucena, Bishop of the Diocese of Alcala de Henares, presided over the opening ceremony in the Cathedral of Alcalá de Henares, Madrid, Spain.

Sister Clare’s family and friends were accompanied at the ceremony by the Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother, Bishop Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, Fr Stephen Quinn, OCD Termonbacca and Fr Gerard Mongan Adm.

Colr. Hutton’s new motion will ask elected representatives to formally recognise Sister Clare’s inspiration.

It urges that “Council and recognises the profound impact of Sister Clare Crockett’s life, her dedication to service, and the inspiration she continues to provide to many across the world,” and “expresses full support for the ongoing cause for Sister Clare’s Sainthood and acknowledges the significance of this process to her family, friends, and the wider community in Derry and beyond”.

The motion also calls on the Council to commit to “promoting awareness of Sister Clare’s legacy and offering any assistance possible to her family, friends, and those advancing her cause”.

“The Council calls on all relevant stakeholders to ensure that Sister Clare’s life and message continue to be celebrated and remembered within our district and beyond,” the motion concludes.

Speaking at the recemony in Madrid, Bishop Donal McKeown gave thanks to God for Sister Clare ‘because she is a gift to us so Derry can change the world.’

Speaking to the many who were in attendance at the Alcalá de Henares Cathedral and the thousands who were watching online across the world, Bishop McKeown told how Derry is home to two murals of Sr Clare, which declare her motto of ‘All or Nothing.’

He added how, for the people of Derry, Sr Clare is ‘one of us’.