Sister Clare 'is a gift to us so Derry can change the world' - Bishop McKeown
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bishop McKeown was speaking during the testimonies to Sister Clare, which was held following the opening ceremony of the Cause for Beatification in Alcalá, Madrid on Sunday evening.
Speaking to the many who were in attendance at the Alcalá de Henares Cathedral and the thousands who were watching online across the world, Bishop McKeown told how Derry is home to two murals of Sr Clare, which declare her motto of ‘All or Nothing.’
He added how, for the people of Derry, Sr Clare is ‘one of us.’
"It is a message to so many of our young people that God is at work in our streets and in our weaknesses.
"I think Derry, as a city and as a diocese, has responded because the whole area down through the centuries has suffered much. Discrimination, conflict, addiction and many social problems. And Sister Clare is a model where Jesus reaches out to create joy from hurt.”
Bishop McKeown said that the church ‘will be renewed when we reach out to those in need of mercy and healing and when we offer confidence that God’s grace can do unimaginable things.
"Sister Clare, we give thanks to God for her, because she is a gift to us so Derry can change the world.”
Bishop McKeown also celebrated a special Mass in Madrid on Sunday afternoon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.