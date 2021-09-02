Sister of Derry-based Afghan man abducted in Kabul - Foyle MP calls for urgent action

The Foyle MP made high level representations on behalf of Mr Kharotai’s family after Muhammad, who lives in Derry and has been supported by Mr Eastwood, sought assistance for his mother and four sisters who were trapped in the Afghan capital following the Taliban takeover.

Colum Eastwood MP said the government’s failure to take action has caused a crisis for the family and has called on Foreign Secretary Dominic Rabb to urgently intervene.

Colum Eastwood MP said: “This evening I have been made aware that Sama Kharotai, the sister of Muhammad Edrees Kharotai, my constituent, has been abducted in Kabul.

“Following the fall of the Afghan capital to the Taliban, I made urgent representations on behalf of Muhammad and his family to senior British Government Ministers outlining that without intervention, these vulnerable women would be targeted by the new regime. We knew this would happen because their father was murdered by the Taliban for working as a government official.

“This family is in crisis tonight. They have been living in a tent on the streets of Kabul for over a week now, desperate to stay safe and the British Government has totally abandoned them,” Mr Eastwood claimed.

He said the family was now left frightened, don’t know where their sister is and in need of immediate support.

“I am calling on Foreign Secretary Dominic Rabb to make this case an urgent priority. He needs to exhaust every diplomatic option right now to secure the safety of the Kharotai family before they lose their lives.