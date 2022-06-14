Six Derry sisters undertake Foyle Hospice Female walk together for first time

Sisters Lorraine, Vera , Maureen , Colette , Marie and Angela have a combined age of 460 and were delighted to get the opportunity to walk together on Sunday.
Vera, Marie and Maureen ran the first ever Foyle Hospice Female Five in 1984 and every run since then, so it was so special for all the sisters to finally be together to complete the walk after the oldest sister, Angela, moved back home from England after 60 years away.
Vera, now McCready, said: “Three of us did the first walk, it was called the Foyle Female Five then and we made a wee song that we sang along.
“We do it every year that we can but we hadn’t managed to do it with all six of us together until this year.
“The youngest of us is 69 and the oldest is 87. All our ages added up comes to 460 years old.”