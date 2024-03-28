Six great photos as the Easter Bunny makes a surprise visit to the Children’s Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Cathy Grady, Play Nurse Specialist said: “We are delighted with the surprise visit from the Easter Bunny aka Anthony McGonagle who kindly donated a selection of Easter eggs for the Children in the Ward this week.

" Anthony has been working hard to collect Easter eggs as part of his Easter Egg Swap from Derry & Strabane District Council Leisure Centres and his family and friends over the past number of weeks.

"The staff, parents and children greatly appreciate Anthony’s kindness and dedication to this campaign for many years. We want to say a huge thank you to Anthony and to everyone who donated eggs for their generosity it really brings smiles to the children who are in hospital over the Easter period.”