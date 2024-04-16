Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Grace’s Foster Dogs’ is a family (dad Mark, mum Natalie and young daughter Grace,) dedicated to fostering rescue dogs from friends of rescue.

They look after numerous dogs which have been left into pounds, found as strays, or surrendered by previous owners.

While Mark and Natalie have been involved in rescue since before Grace was born, they got fully into fostering two years ago, when Natalie saw an appeal for a bulldog looking for a foster home. ‘Baxter’ was the dog’s name and, after confirming with ‘Friends of Rescue’ that they would fit his needs, he became their first-ever foster dog.

Grace all dressed up with some of the dogs she fostered.

Two years on, the family has now fostered an incredible 62 dogs, giving them a loving home, as well as plenty of care and belly rubs until they find their forever families.

Speaking to the Journal, the trio reflected on their journey over the past two years and told how they managed to let all their dogs go to their new families – with difficulty - until number 60, who became a permanent family member.

The family has fostered many different breeds of dogs, from pugs to collies to shitzus to lurchers, ‘though there has been a lot of bully breeds’

"We don’t turn any breed away. Whoever needs help and we are suitable to help them, we will.

Grace Turner and two dogs the family fostered.

“We have fostered 62 dogs, some which have been litters of pups. It’s amazing when we see them go to their forever home, especially if they have been a long-term foster.”

The family said the number of dogs needing fostering has increased over the two years.

"We don’t know how it can get any worse but it has – more dogs are being picked up as strays and more abandoned.

"There are a lot more looking to surrender animals and there’s also been an increase in backyard breeders - breeders in general – every other day you see litters of pups for sale.

Grace with a foster dog.

"We also guess things like cost of living hasn’t helped at all, as people are struggling. But, there is help out there. There are food banks who are helping with animal food etc. There’s always options. Never surrender your beloved pet. They wouldn’t do it to you, if the role was reversed.”

With the amount of wonderful dogs being welcomed into their home, it’s incredible they lasted until dog number 60 to have a ‘failed foster,’ although they quipped how it was ‘only a matter of time until it happened!’

Originally named ‘Bear,’ and now called ‘Roxi,’ they ‘fell instantly in love with her’.

" We have had some tough tests with previous fosters. We nearly adopted Hope, Casper to name a few, but this wee one we just fell for. She reminded us of our Mollie, with the markings and colour. She also was similar to Grace’s granny’s old Staffy. Ben.”

The family has fostered many breeds.

The family encouraged everyone who can do so to foster.

"The more animals can be saved the better, as everyday there are animals losing their lives.

"We would say the worse part (of fostering) is maybe seeing them go to their forever home – some you can get attached to. But it’s better them going to their forever home rather than being put to sleep, because ultimately there’s no fosters or no where for them to go. Pounds are full, as you know dogs have a certain time frame, if rescues are full and no fosters available, there’s nowhere for them.”