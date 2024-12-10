‘Skeoge United’ to deliver peace-building programme in Greater Shantallow, Waterside and Moville

A new cross-community and cross-border project has been launched by the Greater Shantallow Area Partnership (GSAP) to deliver a range of peace building and reconciliation programmes across the Skeoge area.

‘Skeoge United’, a PeacePlus-funded project, aims to build community cohesion locally but also connect with other communities across the city and on a cross-border basis.

Charlie McDaid, GSAP Chairperson, said: “Skeoge is a new, fast developing neighbourhood in the north of the city with a very youthful demographic and we are delighted that Council, through the PeacePlus Partnership, are investing resources in peace-building programmes that will involve all age groups, but will focus mainly on young people, the Travelling Community and Ethnic Minority families within Skeoge and the Waterside.

"The programmes will also have a cross border dimension, recognising the potential of the project to impact across wider catchment areas, aided by the project’s geographical proximity to the border, which is ideally placed to promote cooperation and share learning from both sides of the border in areas including culture and arts, health and well-being, peacebuilding and community cohesion.”

'SKEOGE UNITED' PEACE PLUS LAUNCH. . . . Group pictured at Monday's launch of the Greater Shantallow Area Partnership's 'Skeoge United' - a PeacepPlus funded project. The project will deliver a range of peace building and reconciliation programmes across the Skeoge area, building community cohesion locally and connecting with other communities across the city as well as on a cross-border basis. From left are Charles McDaid, chair, GSAP, Nicola Mullan, Co-Ordinator, Skeoge Hub, Sean Carlin, Community Development Manager, GSAP, Fiona Lafferty, Project Officer, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Rory McParland, Manager, GSAP, Mollie McMonagle, Programme Officer, GSAP and Darren Kirby, Neighbourhood Renewal Strategy Manager, GSAP. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Skeoge United will be delivered over two years and will incorporate a range of cultural awareness programmes (dance, music, language), creative mindfulness programmes, good relations programmes, health and wellbeing programmes and family support initiatives, the employment of a full-time Programming Officer and capital investment to enable the purchase of a new 17-seater minibus and pop-up marquees.

Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Housing, Planning, Community & Local Government in Ireland.

GSAP will work closely with Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership and Irish Street Community Association to promote the planned programmes. GSAP will also work closely with the Moville & District Family Resource Centre.

Nicola Mullan, GSAP’s Coordinator at the Skeoge Hub added: "The key challenge for us is in delivering activities that will help participants, particularly our young people, to make new friends from other community backgrounds, connect to different places, increase understanding of other traditions and to develop positive thinking about other cultures.

Pictured sorting out final plans for Monday's launch of the Greater Shantallow Area Partnership's 'Skeoge United' - a PeacepPlus funded project, are Nicola Mullan, Co-Ordinator, Skeoge Hut, Mollie McMonagle, GSAP and Fiona Lafferty, Project Officer, Derry City and Strabane District Council. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

"We’re also hoping the project will help fully integrate local minority and travelling community residents into the life of the Skeoge neighbourhood, and to encourage them to be part of and play an active and positive role within the local community in Skeoge and wider afield.”

It’s anticipated that the majority of the programme delivery will take place in venues within the Skeoge area - notably Skeoge Community Hub, Studio 2 Arts Centre, Lenamore Youth Club and within marquee structures purchased to host events and programmes.

Programme delivery will also take place within the Waterside area and Moville.

GSAP Manager, Rory McParland, said: "The project will foster better community relations through more opportunities for dialogue, shared history and partnership… gradually breaking down barriers so that a more cohesive society emerges built on better understanding of each other’s history, tradition and cultures.”

SERVICE WITH A SMILE. . . .Sean Carlin, Community Development Manager, GSAP pictured getting a coffee during Monday's 'Skeoge United' launch at the Skeoge Community Hub's cafe.

He added: "The programme activities will focus on peacebuilding and community wellbeing and provide the opportunity to build genuine cross-community relationships whilst encouraging attitudinal and behavioural change among participants.

"Using topical themes Skeoge United will build on the city’s role in peace-building, and its long tradition in arts and culture, health and wellbeing and in making real and tangible differences to people’s lives.”