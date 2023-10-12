News you can trust since 1772

Smyths Toys Superstores announces list of the 15 most popular toys for Christmas 2023

The classics of Hot Wheels, Barbie and LEGO are making up the list of the most popular toys children in Derry and Donegal will be writing on their Santa list this year.
By Laura Glenn
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:10 BST
It’s the question everyone always asks this time of the year - ‘What are the top toys for Christmas 2023?’

Smyths Toys Superstores, which has stores in Derry and Letterkenny, has answered these questions by releasing a list of the coolest, most popular toys for this festive season.

Sinead Byrne, European Marketing Director at Smyths Toys Superstores said: “With so many wonderful toys this year, we’ve been spoiled for choice with some very cool new pets, new

interactive Pet Bitzee is already a favourite for kids, Furby is back and cooler than ever – try out the meditation mode! We are also very excited about our Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles range, perfect for fans of all ages – there’s a Turtles Pizza Van, and figures of your favourite Turtles. The list also features popular favourites and exclusive to Smyths Toys super cute Squishmallows Fuzzamallows! Very fun remote-control speed bumper cars, and more!

Without further ado, the top 15 toys children in Derry and Donegal will be asking for this year, according to Smyths Toys Superstores are:

1. Ninja Turtles Pizza Van and Figures

2. Little Live Pets Mama Surprise Mini – Bunny

3. Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet

4. Hot Wheels Mega Garage – Only available at Smyths Toys

5. Double Shot Basketball Arcade with Timer - Only available at Smyths Toys

6. Sharper Image Remote Control Road Rage Bumper Cars – Only available at Smyths

7. Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker

8. Barbie POP Reveal Dolls

9. Heroes of Goo Jit Zu King Hydra

10. Squishmallows Fuzz-a-Mallows – Only available at Smyths Toys

11. Tie-Dye Furby – Only available at Smyths Toys

12. LEGO Arctic Ship Explorer

13. PAW Patrol Skye’s Deluxe Movie Jet

14. WWE Monster Truck – Only available at Smyths Toys

15. Schleich Horse Club Transporter

If you’re still unsure about what to get, check out the gift finder feature, available on the Smyths Toys Superstores website, here: https://www.smythstoys.com/gift-finder-hub

Smyths Toys Superstores now trades from over 141 stores across the UK and Ireland.

