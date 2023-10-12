Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the question everyone always asks this time of the year - ‘What are the top toys for Christmas 2023?’

Smyths Toys Superstores, which has stores in Derry and Letterkenny, has answered these questions by releasing a list of the coolest, most popular toys for this festive season.

Sinead Byrne, European Marketing Director at Smyths Toys Superstores said: “With so many wonderful toys this year, we’ve been spoiled for choice with some very cool new pets, new

Smyths Toys Superstores has releases a list of the most popular toys for 2023.

interactive Pet Bitzee is already a favourite for kids, Furby is back and cooler than ever – try out the meditation mode! We are also very excited about our Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles range, perfect for fans of all ages – there’s a Turtles Pizza Van, and figures of your favourite Turtles. The list also features popular favourites and exclusive to Smyths Toys super cute Squishmallows Fuzzamallows! Very fun remote-control speed bumper cars, and more!

Without further ado, the top 15 toys children in Derry and Donegal will be asking for this year, according to Smyths Toys Superstores are:

Ninja Turtles Pizza Van and Figures.

4. Hot Wheels Mega Garage – Only available at Smyths Toys

5. Double Shot Basketball Arcade with Timer - Only available at Smyths Toys

6. Sharper Image Remote Control Road Rage Bumper Cars – Only available at Smyths

Squishmallows Fuzz-a-Mallows.

Toys

Schleich Horse Club Transporter.

10. Squishmallows Fuzz-a-Mallows – Only available at Smyths Toys

11. Tie-Dye Furby – Only available at Smyths Toys

14. WWE Monster Truck – Only available at Smyths Toys

Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet.

If you’re still unsure about what to get, check out the gift finder feature, available on the Smyths Toys Superstores website, here: https://www.smythstoys.com/gift-finder-hub