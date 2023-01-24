'Snow cuts here': People get creative as part of Save Radio Foyle campaign

Supporters of the Save Radio Foyle Campaign created protesting snowmen to send a message in protest against the proposed cuts to the local radio station.

Save Radio Foyle Campaign spokesperson Davy McAuley said: “The campaign to save Radio Foyle has been supported by every community in this City and now the Snowpersons have had their say. "

Supporters of the campaign have been posting pictures and videos of their snow people holding signs in support of the under threat local station.

Some of the message carrying snowmen and women created locally.

Meanwhile thousands of people have also taken to social media to post their support for Radio Foyle using the hashtag #saveradiofoyle, while high profile figures including Roma Downey, Soak and Eamonn McCann and also now Damian McGinty have expressed their support for the campaign against the cuts.

Davy McAuley thanked Damian for his support: "Damian is a brilliant cultural ambassador for Derry. Having his backing means a lot. Everyone involved in the Save Radio Foyle campaign wishes him well on Dancing With the Stars. We say vote early and vote often, vote McGinty! "

Mr McAuley vowed said the campaign will continue until the BBC reverse its decision to remove local news services from the Station.

BBC Northern Ireland confirmed its plans to shed jobs and programmes, including at Radio Foyle, in a statement at the end of November.

The broadcaster said it wanted to set out plans to facilitate the enhancement of its digital video and online services and to make savings.

Around 35-40 posts are at risk, and it is believed around a dozen of those posts will be cut in Derry.

Adam Smyth, Interim Director, BBC Northern Ireland, said: “These are challenging times and we face some difficult choices, none of which are easy. We have to find monies to maintain and develop our local presence on BBC iPlayer and to absorb cost pressures across different aspects of our work.”