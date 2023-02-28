Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid by Courteney Cox's side as she receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

The ‘Friends’ star, who is also a producer and director, became the 2,750th star to receive the accolade.

She was also joined on the day by her former ‘Friends’ co-stars and good friends Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, who made a speech in which they spoke of how proud they were of her.

Aniston said: “We are so proud of you. We love you. You’re sisters from another mister, and we love you.”

Courteney, who visited Derry and the north west with her partner around Christmas time, was also joined by her actress friend, Laura Dern, who described her ‘the most extraordinary person possible.’

In accepting the honour, Courteney thanked numerous people in her life and then turned to her attention to her ‘most important projects,’ her partner, Johnny and daughter Coco.

She thanked Johnny, who she referred to as John and as an ‘amazing and talented person’, for ‘teaching me to be a better person,’ and quipped: “Thank you, Coco, for reminding me every day that I’m not.”

Addressing her adored daughter, she told her that she was ‘proud’ to be her mother.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Of her partner, she told him: ‘I’m so lucky to be with you and if I read the speech that John wrote for me, it’s be a hit song for sure. And also seven minutes too long.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Courteney Cox attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)