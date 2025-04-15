Sold out West End Fawlty Towers show comes to Derry’s Millennium Forum
Following a West End season, this production was universally acclaimed by every London and national critic, selling out every single performance during its London run.
Joining Basil (Danny Bayne), will be the bumbling Major and Polly (Joanne Clifton) among an 18-strong cast, who will be bringing to life moments from the show’s 12 episodes with ‘sharp wit, chaos, and calamity at every turn’.
The original series was set in a dysfunctional hotel, where the owners and staff tried their best to run the hotel but continually ran into problems with demanding guests.
Fawlty Towers performs at the Millennium Forum from August 4-8, 2026. Tickets were due to go on sale from the Box Office on Thursday April 17. Telephone 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.
