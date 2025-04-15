Sold out West End Fawlty Towers show comes to Derry’s Millennium Forum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fawlty Towers, a brand new stage show adapted from the '70s sitcom by John Cleese, is set to hit the Millennium Forum over four nights from August 2026.

Following a West End season, this production was universally acclaimed by every London and national critic, selling out every single performance during its London run.

Joining Basil (Danny Bayne), will be the bumbling Major and Polly (Joanne Clifton) among an 18-strong cast, who will be bringing to life moments from the show’s 12 episodes with ‘sharp wit, chaos, and calamity at every turn’.

The original series was set in a dysfunctional hotel, where the owners and staff tried their best to run the hotel but continually ran into problems with demanding guests.

The cast of Fawlty Towers actors Prunella Scales, Connie Booth, John Cleese and Andrew Sachs on the BBC set whilst filming the comedy show in London, UK, on Thursday, January 18, 1979. (Photo by Bryn Colton/Getty Images)

Fawlty Towers performs at the Millennium Forum from August 4-8, 2026. Tickets were due to go on sale from the Box Office on Thursday April 17. Telephone 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.