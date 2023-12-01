Soldier F PI hearing: Judge 'extremely eager' to conclude case
and live on Freeview channel 276
Soldier F is charged with the murder of Jim Wray and William McKinney on January 30 1972. He is further charged with five attempted murders of others who were taking part in the civil rights march.
At a hearing on Friday at Derry's courthouse on Bishop Street, District Judge Ted Magill said that he wanted the Preliminary Inquiry concluded before the end of the year.
The hearing heard that whatever issues were still outstanding could be dealt with on Monday, December 11.
Judge Magill has set aside a week for the hearing. This will commence on December 11 with the aim to try and conclude the PI by the end of that week.
The case was adjourned until December 11.