A judge has said he is 'extremely eager to bring this case to a conclusion' in reference to the only British soldier charged in connection with the Bloody Sunday killings in January 1972.

Soldier F is charged with the murder of Jim Wray and William McKinney on January 30 1972. He is further charged with five attempted murders of others who were taking part in the civil rights march.

At a hearing on Friday at Derry's courthouse on Bishop Street, District Judge Ted Magill said that he wanted the Preliminary Inquiry concluded before the end of the year.

The hearing heard that whatever issues were still outstanding could be dealt with on Monday, December 11.

Judge Magill has set aside a week for the hearing. This will commence on December 11 with the aim to try and conclude the PI by the end of that week.